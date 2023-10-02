SCREAMBOX Announces New Films for October Streaming

SCREAMBOX, the popular horror streaming service, has unveiled its lineup of new films for the month of October. Among the additions are Shaky Shivers, More Brains! A Return to the Living Dead, HeBGB TV, Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer, and many more.

One of the exciting films joining SCREAMBOX is More Brains! A Return to the Living Dead. This documentary delves into the behind-the-scenes of The Return of the Living Dead, featuring interviews with the cast and crew, including stars Clu Gulager, James Karen, Don Calfa, Thom Mathews, and Linnea Quigley. It also includes the final interview with director Dan O’Bannon.

Fans can also look forward to the SCREAMBOX Exclusive, HeBGB TV, which is set to premiere on October 13. This hyperactive anthology follows the adventures of a multidimensional cable box and has been compared to popular shows like Pee Wee’s Playhouse, Goosebumps, Ricky & Morty, and I Think You Should Leave.

Another standout film is Shaky Shivers, which made its theatrical debut last month and will be streaming exclusively on SCREAMBOX starting October 17. Directed Sung Kang, known for his work in the Fast & Furious franchise, this ’80s-inspired horror-comedy promises a campy night of werewolves, zombies, and ice cream.

Door, a newly-remastered 1988 home invasion film from Japan, will also be available exclusively on SCREAMBOX starting October 24. Having never been screened outside of Japan until recently, this intense thriller builds tension until its shocking conclusion.

In the spirit of Halloween, SCREAMBOX Exclusive, Help! My In-Laws Are Vampires, will be released on October 31. This Italian horror-comedy draws inspiration from classic television shows like The Munsters and The Addams Family.

Other notable additions to SCREAMBOX’s October lineup include Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer, Willow Creek, Landlocked, Emelie, Possum, and The Barn.

SCREAMBOX can be accessed on various platforms such as iOS, Android, Apple TV, Prime Video, Roku, YouTube TV, Samsung, Comcast, Cox, and Screambox.com.

