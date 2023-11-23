Melissa Barrera Dropped from Scream VII for Controversial Social Media Posts

Actress Melissa Barrera has been fired from Spyglass Media’s Scream VII due to her social media posts regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict. Barrera expressed support for the Palestinian cause and criticized Israeli actions following the Hamas attack. Consequently, the production company decided to remove her from the film.

In one of her Instagram stories, Barrera called for a ceasefire in Gaza and described Palestine as a “colonized country.” She also alleged that Israeli forces were carrying out “genocide & ethnic cleansing,” comparing the situation to a concentration camp. These posts sparked outrage and controversy among fans and followers.

Scream VII director Christopher Landon confirmed Melissa’s dismissal from the franchise, expressing his disappointment in a statement. While the Israel-Hamas conflict has garnered attention from Hollywood celebrities, Barrera’s remarks crossed a line for the production company. This incident follows the recent dropping of Susan Sarandon her talent agency for similar pro-Palestinian comments made at a rally.

Having played a significant role in Scream VI and expected to reprise her character in the seventh film, Melissa Barrera’s removal from the franchise could have implications for the movie. Scream VI enjoyed success at the box office, earning $108 million domestically and $60 million internationally.

This incident highlights the impact of social media activism on the entertainment industry. While celebrities have the right to express their opinions, controversial statements can sometimes lead to professional consequences, as seen in Barrera’s case. It serves as a reminder for public figures to consider the potential implications of their words on their careers.

FAQs

1. Why was Melissa Barrera fired from Scream VII?

Melissa Barrera was fired from Scream VII due to her social media posts expressing support for the Palestinian cause and criticizing Israeli actions following the Hamas attack.

2. Who made the decision to remove Melissa Barrera from the film?

The production company, Spyglass Media, made the decision to remove Melissa Barrera from Scream VII.

3. Were there any consequences for other celebrities who made similar comments?

Yes, Susan Sarandon was dropped her talent agency, UTA, after making pro-Palestinian comments at a rally in New York.

4. Could Melissa Barrera’s removal impact Scream VII?

It is possible that Melissa Barrera’s removal from the franchise could have implications for Scream VII, as her character played a significant role in the previous installment’s success at the box office.