Queen Margrethe of Denmark: From Artist to Monarch

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, celebrated 50 years on the throne in 2022. But what many may not know is that Queen Margrethe is also a talented artist. Throughout her life, she has pursued her passion for art alongside her royal duties.

As a child, Queen Margrethe aspired to become an artist. However, at that time in Denmark, only men had the right to inherit the throne. This changed when the Danish constitution was amended in 1953, and Queen Margrethe became her father’s heir presumptive at the age of 13. Despite her new royal responsibilities, she continued to pursue her interest in art.

After completing her education, Queen Margrethe read J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings” and it inspired her to start drawing again. She later made paintings and illustrations that were showcased in museums and even adapted into artwork for a Danish translation of “The Lord of the Rings.” Her artistic talents have also been utilized in projects for the Royal Danish Ballet and Tivoli, the world’s oldest amusement park.

One of her recent creative accomplishments is serving as the costume and production designer for the film “Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction,” which debuted on Netflix in September. The film is an adaptation of a fairy tale Karen Blixen, and Queen Margrethe designed 51 costumes and created 81 decoupages (cut-and-paste artwork) that served as the basis for sets. The film’s director, Bille August, praised Queen Margrethe’s decoupages as a “tuning fork” that helped create a unique and visually stunning world.

The queen’s costume designs for the film were based on the Biedermeier period, which took place from 1815 to 1848. Her attention to detail and artistic vision have brought the story to life onscreen.

Queen Margrethe’s artistic talents are a testament to her dedication and love for the arts. She has shown the world that being a monarch does not mean abandoning one’s passions. Queen Margrethe continues to inspire others with her creative endeavors, proving that art and royalty can thrive together.

