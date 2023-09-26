Stream the Scream Movies Online and Get Ready for Some Spooky Thrills

Get ready to scream with excitement because Max has just announced that a selection of Scream movies will be arriving on its platform very soon. With iconic performances from Courtney Cox and Neve Campbell, the Scream movies have become a staple in the world of slasher flicks. This franchise has been going strong for almost 30 years, with six films already released and a seventh one confirmed to be in the works.

The Scream movies have seen the likes of Jack Quaid and Liev Schreiber grace the screen, captivating audiences with their thrilling performances. The franchise even had a television adaptation that aired on MTV and VH1 from 2015 to 2019, expanding its reach to a new audience.

If you can’t wait to start your spooky season early, Max will be bringing the first three Scream movies onto its platform starting October 1. These include the original Scream from 1996, Scream 2 from 1997, and Scream 3 from 2000. However, if you want to indulge in some scream-worthy fun right away, you can find these three films available to stream on other platforms such as Paramount+, AMC+, and Roku (with Ads).

But that’s not all! Fans of the franchise can also look forward to the highly anticipated Scream 7. Following the success of the previous installments, this seventh film is currently in development. Although a release date has not been confirmed yet, fans can expect Christopher Landon, known for directing the Happy Death Day series and other horror films, to helm the project. Brace yourself for another chilling adventure as a new character takes on the mantle of Ghostface, ready to terrify audiences with a Buck knife.

One familiar face that fans hope to see returning to the franchise is Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott. Unfortunately, she did not appear in the sixth movie due to a pay dispute with the studio. However, the creators and those involved with the series have expressed a strong desire to have Campbell reprise her role as the iconic character in Scream 7.

If you’re itching to dive into the world of Scream, you can stream the entire franchise on Paramount+ right now. So grab your popcorn, turn off the lights, and prepare yourself for some spine-tingling scares!

