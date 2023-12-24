Christopher Landon Parts Ways with Scream VII

Director Christopher Landon Leaves Scream VII Amid Controversy

In a surprising announcement on social media, Christopher Landon has revealed that he formally exited Scream VII weeks ago. While this might disappoint some fans, it also brings joy to others. Landon described the project as a dream job that eventually turned into a nightmare, causing his heart to break for everyone involved.

Despite his departure, Landon expressed his hope that the legacy of director Wes Craven thrives and rises above the divisive world we live in. He acknowledged the greatness of what Craven and Kevin Williamson created and considered it an honor to have been a part of their vision, even if only for a brief moment.

Interestingly, Landon’s exit from the horror franchise isn’t the only recent setback for the production of Scream VII. Actress Melissa Barrera was fired from the film due to her social media posts regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict. Landon took to social media to clarify that he was not responsible for her departure.

Adding to the challenges, it was also announced that Jenna Ortega would not reprise her role in the seventh installment due to scheduling conflicts with another project.

The decision to cut Barrera from the film faced significant backlash on social media, prompting the production company Spyglass Media to release a statement. In their statement, they expressed their zero tolerance for any form of hate speech or incitement of hate, including false references to genocide or Holocaust distortion.

In response to the controversy, Barrera spoke out, condemning both anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. She emphasized her commitment to using her platform to raise awareness and lend her voice to important issues.

As of now, there has been no comment from Spyglass regarding Landon’s departure from Scream VII.

