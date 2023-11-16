New Scottish Conservatives Motion Fails to Compel Investigation into WhatsApp Messages

The Scottish Conservatives’ motion to force the First Minister and his deputy to refer themselves for investigation over their handling of WhatsApp messages has been unsuccessful. The motion, which aimed to address a potential breach of the ministerial code, was voted down in the Scottish Parliament a margin of 63 to 53, with one abstention.

Previously, Humza Yousaf and Shona Robison faced criticism after the Scottish Government published a timeline that contradicted their earlier statements regarding the handover of messages to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry. The ministers admitted that the initial request had been interpreted too narrowly the government.

If found to have knowingly misled Parliament, the ministerial code dictates that Yousaf and Robison would be expected to resign. Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross emphasized the significance of truth in politics during the debate, urging his counterparts across the chamber to support the motion.

However, during the debate, Ross was warned Deputy Presiding Officer Liam McArthur for accusing the senior ministers of deliberately misleading the Parliament. McArthur reminded Ross to refrain from such accusations in the Holyrood chamber.

Several opposition leaders also expressed their concerns about transparency and accountability, particularly regarding the decision-making process during the pandemic. Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar highlighted the importance of obtaining the truth, while Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton accused the governing party of concealing the truth.

In her speech, Shona Robison rejected the motion and its underlying assumption that she and Yousaf knowingly misled the Parliament. She offered an apology to the families who had been bereaved Covid-19, acknowledging that the government had interpreted the requests for messages from the inquiry too narrowly.

Despite the failed motion, discussions are ongoing between the Scottish Government and both the UK and Scottish Covid inquiries to provide all necessary materials at a timely pace.