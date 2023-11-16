New Article: Scottish Conservatives’ Attempt to Investigate Ministerial Code Breach Voted Down

The Scottish Conservatives’ motion to compel the First Minister and his deputy to refer themselves for investigation over potential breaches of the ministerial code has been voted down in the Scottish Parliament. The motion, if passed, would have required Humza Yousaf and Shona Robison to face an investigation for their handling of WhatsApp messages related to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry. However, the motion was defeated with 63 votes against and 53 in favor, with one abstention.

This comes after the Scottish Government was compelled to release a timeline of its interactions with the inquiry, revealing discrepancies in the initial request for messages. The senior ministers admitted that the government had interpreted the request too narrowly. If it is found that either minister knowingly misled Parliament, they would be expected to resign according to the ministerial code.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross called on MSPs to support the motion, emphasizing that the matter was about truth in politics rather than partisan politics. However, he was cautioned Deputy Presiding Officer Liam McArthur for accusing senior ministers of deliberately misleading the Parliament. Ross argued that the statements were not accidental but part of a concerted effort to confuse the timeline and hide the government’s delay in providing evidence to the inquiry.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar stressed the importance of holding the SNP Government accountable for its decisions during the pandemic. He highlighted concerns about attempts to withhold evidence from the inquiry and the government’s refusal to answer crucial questions. Sarwar called for an investigation into whether the First Minister has misled Parliament and attempted to cover it up.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton accused the governing party of being afraid of transparency and judgment from the people of Scotland. He alleged that the government was hiding truths that could expose their shortcomings.

Although the motion was voted down, Shona Robison rejected the claim that she or Humza Yousaf deliberately misled the Parliament. She acknowledged that the Scottish Government had interpreted the previous requests for messages too narrowly and extended her apology to bereaved families. Robison affirmed the government’s commitment to supporting both the UK and Scottish Covid inquiries and helping them carry out their work promptly.

