The Scottish Government Agrees to Hand Over Electronic Messages to UK Covid Inquiry

The Scottish government has announced its decision to provide more than 14,000 electronic messages to the UK Covid Inquiry. In addition, First Minister Humza Yousaf will share his unredacted WhatsApp messages, as revealed Deputy First Minister Shona Robison. This development comes after criticism was directed at the government for not submitting all relevant data to the inquiry, with allegations that certain messages were deleted.

Opposition MSPs have called on the government to explain the reasons behind the deletion of messages. Responding to this, Ms Robison explained that the government had received a request in September from the UK Covid Inquiry, specifically asking for WhatsApp messages related to the pandemic from officials, ministers, and former ministers. Due to data privacy concerns, the Scottish government sought a formal legal order under section 21 of the Inquiries Act 2005 to release WhatsApp and other informal messages.

Ms Robison assured the public that all requested messages held the government would be shared in their entirety and without any redactions November 6th. This includes more than 14,000 primarily WhatsApp messages exchanged among officials, ministers, and former ministers. However, Ms Robison noted that it would be the responsibility of each individual to account for their actions regarding the retention of records.

As more details emerge, this breaking news story will be continuously updated.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Scottish government receive criticism for not providing all relevant data to the UK Covid Inquiry?

The Scottish government faced criticism because there were allegations that certain messages related to the pandemic were deleted, thereby not being included in the data handed over to the UK Covid Inquiry.

What type of messages will the Scottish government hand over?

The Scottish government will provide more than 14,000 electronic messages, primarily from WhatsApp, that were exchanged among officials, ministers, and former ministers.

When will all the requested messages be shared?

All requested messages will be shared without any redactions November 6th.

Will there be any consequences for individuals who deleted messages?

It will be the responsibility of each individual to explain their actions regarding the retention of records to the relevant inquiries.