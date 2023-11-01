New Article: Scottish Government Hands Over Whatsapp Messages to UK Covid Inquiry

The Scottish government has agreed to provide over 14,000 WhatsApp messages to the UK Covid Inquiry, which is investigating the government’s response to the pandemic. Deputy First Minister Shona Robison made the announcement, stating that First Minister Humza Yousaf would also be sharing his messages. This decision comes after criticism of the government for not releasing all relevant data to the inquiry, with accusations of message deletion senior figures.

Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon refused to confirm whether she had erased any messages, stating that she had nothing to hide. She emphasized that she managed the Covid response from her office and was not a member of any WhatsApp groups. Sturgeon assured that she would fully explain her actions and provide all relevant information to the inquiry.

Opposition MSPs have accused the government of a cover-up, citing concerns about deleted messages and a lack of transparency. In her statement, Deputy First Minister Robison apologized for any confusion and assured bereaved families that all requested messages would be shared in full and unredacted November 6th.

The release of these messages is seen as crucial to understanding the decision-making process and any potential mishandling of the pandemic response. The UK Covid Inquiry has issued a legal order under the Inquiries Act 2005 to obtain the WhatsApp messages and ensure transparency.

FAQ:

Q: Why is the Scottish government providing WhatsApp messages to the UK Covid Inquiry?

A: The government has faced criticism for not releasing all relevant data to the inquiry, leading to accusations of message deletion senior figures. To address these concerns and ensure transparency, the government has agreed to provide over 14,000 WhatsApp messages to the inquiry.

Q: Has Nicola Sturgeon deleted any messages?

A: Sturgeon did not confirm whether she had deleted any messages. She stated that she managed the Covid response from her office and was not a member of any WhatsApp groups. She assured that she would fully cooperate with the inquiry and provide all relevant information.

Q: Is the Scottish government accused of a cover-up?

A: Opposition MSPs have accused the government of a cover-up due to concerns about deleted messages and a lack of transparency. The release of the WhatsApp messages is seen as crucial to understanding the decision-making process and ensuring accountability in the pandemic response.