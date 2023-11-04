New Scottish Liberal Democrat Proposal Aims to Boost Mental Health Services

Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton has put forward a new proposal at the party conference in Edinburgh, seeking to significantly increase funding for mental health services in Scotland. In his speech, Cole-Hamilton emphasized the damaging impact of social media on the country’s youth and called it a “national crisis.” To address this issue, he proposes tripling the Digital Services Tax, which could potentially raise £1.5 billion across the UK in the coming year.

The Digital Services Tax was introduced the UK Government in 2020 as a levy of 2% on the revenues of search engines, social media services, and online marketplaces. Cole-Hamilton advocates for tripling this tax, estimating that it could unlock an additional £150 million specifically for the Scottish Government’s budget. He strongly believes that this additional funding has the potential to improve mental health services and ultimately “save lives.”

Highlighting the detrimental impact of social media on young people, Cole-Hamilton argues that it can negatively affect their mental health, self-worth, and body image. He stresses the need for action to clamp down on harmful online content, but also emphasizes the responsibility of social media giants and their role in exacerbating these issues.

By tripling the Digital Services Tax, Cole-Hamilton believes that the funds generated could revolutionize mental health support in Scotland. This would involve investing in more professionals in closer proximity to where young people live and ensuring quick access to help when needed. Ultimately, Cole-Hamilton sees this proposal as an opportunity to build world-class mental health services for Scotland and to tackle the pressing issue of mental health among the country’s youth head-on.

