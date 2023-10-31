New Policies for Ensuring Transparency in Government Communications

The Scottish Government is implementing new measures to ensure transparency and accountability in government communications. Deputy First Minister Shona Robison announced that work is underway to provide the inquiry with all informal communications, including deleted ones. This move comes after reports claimed that some WhatsApp messages relating to the coronavirus pandemic had been deleted from the phone of former first minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Robison emphasized the importance of fully complying with the inquiry and stated that all requested messages will be shared in full and unredacted. She also mentioned that the Scottish Government’s WhatsApp groups, which were used for coordination and day-to-day communication during the pandemic, contained sensitive material such as pictures of government officials’ children and personal medical details.

In order to reconcile their obligations as data controller with their desire to cooperate fully, the Scottish Government requested a Section 21 notice, which was granted. This notice allows them to share over 14,000 messages from various groups and individuals over the course of the pandemic, including messages from Ministers and former Ministers.

It is important to note that the Scottish Government will continue to fully cooperate with both inquiries and will share any additional messages as requested. However, the details of what has been provided to the inquiries are not public, as the inquiries have requested confidentiality.

These new policies aim to ensure that relevant information is captured and saved appropriately, without the requirement to auto-delete messages. By providing a transparent and comprehensive record of government communications, these measures will contribute to greater accountability and trust in the Scottish Government.

