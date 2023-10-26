WhatsApp Messages Deleted During Scottish Government Inquiry into Covid-19 Response

Following the Covid-19 Inquiry, it has come to light that WhatsApp messages from Scottish government ministers and advisors during the pandemic have been deleted with no proper explanation. This revelation was made Baroness Heather Hallett, chairman of the inquiry, who expressed surprise at the lack of retained messages compared to the material provided UK ministers.

The lead counsel for the inquiry’s module on Scotland, Jamie Dawson KC, highlighted that apart from one exception, the Scottish Government has not provided any WhatsApp or informal messaging material to the inquiry. The inquiry had requested information on the individuals’ usage of messaging systems, the current availability of messages, the groups they were part of, and the reasons for deletions.

According to Mr. Dawson, there is a clear discrepancy between the availability of messaging material within the UK Government and the Scottish Government. The inquiry seeks detailed investigation into why and how messages were deleted, as well as the policies under which individuals claimed entitlement to do so. The current response from some witnesses is lacking, but it is expected to be addressed in their statements.

The Scottish Government initially provided inadequate details regarding informal messaging groups connected to the Covid-19 response. The gradual disclosure process has revealed the existence of over 100 message groups and multiple policies. However, the inquiry is still awaiting the necessary information required to understand the full picture.

Baroness Heather Hallett, as chairman of the Covid-19 Inquiry, has requested access to all WhatsApp messages exchanged during the pandemic to shed light on the decision-making process and further understand the government’s response.

