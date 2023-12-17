Scottish Government Faces Criticism as Mobile Phone and Laptop Containing Crucial Information are Lost

The Scottish Government has come under fire after a mobile phone and laptop containing vital information about Holyrood’s COVID-19 response went missing. Civil servant Andrew Slorance’s widow had handed over the devices to officials last summer, but they have now been lost. This loss raises concerns, especially after it was revealed that WhatsApp messages on ministerial devices, including those of FM Humza Yousaf and former FM Nicola Sturgeon, had been deleted.

The government claims that it cannot access any material from Andrew Slorance’s laptop as it has not been switched on since his death in December 2020. This has led to questioning about the level of information governance within the Scottish Government. Louise, Andrew’s wife, expressed her dismay, stating that it is “incredulous to think the Government can’t access vital information on a laptop just because it hasn’t been switched on for three years.”

Andrew Slorance was a key member of the COVID-19 response team and had communication with prominent figures such as Nicola Sturgeon, Humza Yousaf, Jeane Freeman, and National Clinical Director Jason Leitch. The loss of his devices means that crucial evidence will not be available to ongoing inquiries.

The Scottish Labour deputy leader, Jackie Baillie, criticized the government for withholding information from the COVID-19 inquiries. She described the situation as “simply unacceptable” and expressed disbelief at the disappearance of vital information without any explanation.

The Scottish Government has not provided a clear reason for the loss of the phone or the inaccessibility of the laptop. However, it has stated that all relevant retained messages have now been handed over to the UK COVID-19 Inquiry.

This incident highlights the need for robust information governance and proper protocols to prevent the loss or deletion of crucial data. It also underscores the importance of transparency and accountability in government handling of sensitive information.