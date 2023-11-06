New Scottish Government WhatsApp Messages: What the Inquiry Wants and What It Might Not Get

The UK Covid Inquiry will soon receive 14,000 WhatsApp messages from the Scottish government, but questions remain about the completeness of the information provided. The messages, expected to be submitted on Monday, are limited to conversations involving three or more people with at least one civil servant. This means that one-to-one conversations and groups solely consisting of politicians will not be included.

While the Scottish government insists that decisions were not made on WhatsApp and that consequential information was transferred to a central records system, the context around decisions and cases where the decision was to do nothing may still be missing. The UK Covid Inquiry is interested in judging these aspects for itself, but it may not receive all the information it desires.

In addition to the 14,000 messages, the Scottish inquiry has directly approached key decision-makers from the pandemic to share any relevant material they possess. This indicates that the inquiry is aware that the WhatsApp messages alone may not provide a complete understanding of the decision-making process.

There are concerns about potential deletions of COVID-related messages after August 2022. The Scottish inquiry issued a “do not destroy” order in August, making it potentially illegal for witnesses to have deleted messages since that date.

The Scottish government’s mobile messaging policy, introduced in November 2021, states that conversations related to government business should be deleted at least once a month. However, it also specifies that key points from business discussions and decisions should be transcribed and saved in the official record system.

The incomplete nature of the WhatsApp messages and concerns about potential deletions have drawn criticism from opposition leaders. Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross accused the government of “building a bonfire to destroy the evidence,” suggesting that an auto-delete policy was implemented to allow selective submission of information.

The UK Covid Inquiry will have to work with the information it receives from the Scottish government, understanding its limitations in terms of content and context. The inquiry’s findings will be crucial in evaluating the decision-making process during the pandemic in Scotland.