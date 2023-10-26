New Findings in the UK Covid-19 Inquiry: WhatsApp Messages Remain Unavailable

The ongoing UK Covid-19 Inquiry took an unexpected turn when it was revealed that the Scottish Government has not handed over any WhatsApp messages to the inquiry. The lack of communication records on this widely-used messaging platform has raised questions about transparency and accountability during the pandemic.

While key decision makers within the UK Government did use WhatsApp to communicate, very few messages appear to have been retained. Lawyers involved in the inquiry expressed concerns about the deletion of these messages and the lack of clarity surrounding their usage. Jamie Dawson KC highlighted the need to understand what content is held on WhatsApp, where it is stored, and if it can be recovered.

Lawyers representing the Scottish Government stated that WhatsApp was not used for major decisions, and if it was, a record would be kept elsewhere. However, this response only deepened the inquiry’s concerns about the lack of transparency and the potential loss of important information.

To further complicate matters, the inquiry also discovered that only three notebooks and diaries were initially provided Scottish Government witnesses, despite the expectation of more thorough documentation. This prompted skepticism from Mr. Dawson, who found it difficult to believe that so few notes were kept, especially during remote working situations.

Despite these setbacks, there is hope that further investigation and the use of “powers to compel” will shed light on the situation. The inquiry remains determined to uncover the truth and hold those responsible accountable for their actions during the pandemic.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Why are WhatsApp messages important in the Covid-19 Inquiry? WhatsApp messages are significant because they provide a record of communication between key decision makers during the pandemic. They can reveal important insights into the decision-making process, potential lapses in judgment, and the overall management of the crisis. Why were the WhatsApp messages not handed over? The Scottish Government has not provided any WhatsApp messages to the inquiry, leading to concerns about transparency and the potential loss of important information. The reasons behind this lack of cooperation have not been disclosed. What can be done to address the issue of missing WhatsApp messages? The inquiry has the power to compel individuals or organizations to provide necessary information and documentation. If necessary, this power may be utilized to ensure that all relevant WhatsApp messages are made available. Will the inquiry hold those responsible accountable? The inquiry is committed to uncovering the truth and holding individuals and organizations responsible for their actions during the pandemic. Through thorough investigation and the utilization of legal powers, the inquiry aims to bring about accountability and transparency.

