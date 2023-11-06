The Scottish Government Submits Over 14,000 WhatsApp Messages for COVID-19 Probe

The Scottish Government has recently handed over more than 14,000 WhatsApp messages to the UK Government’s inquiry into the handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Deputy First Minister Shona Robison reassured Holyrood that the government would fully comply with the inquiry’s request for disclosure of communications the November 6 deadline.

This move comes after a dispute arose when Jamie Dawson KC, counsel to the UK inquiry, claimed that no messages from within the Scottish Government had been provided. However, Robison clarified that the Scottish Government had received a Section 21 order, a legal notice allowing them to release the messages.

Although media reports indicated that former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, national clinical director Professor Jason Leitch, and chief medical officer Dr. Sir Gregor Smith had deleted their messages, FM Humza Yousaf confirmed that he would hand over his communications to the investigation.

The Scottish Government’s spokesperson shared that all the relevant messages had been sent in full to the inquiry. However, they also stated that the government would refrain from providing a “running commentary” on the progress of the investigation. This decision aims to ensure that both the UK and Scottish inquiries can carry out their necessary work without undue speculation.

By submitting the extensive collection of WhatsApp messages, the Scottish Government demonstrates its commitment to transparency and cooperation with the inquiry. The investigation will now have access to crucial communication records that may shed light on the decision-making process during the pandemic. As the inquiries delve deeper into the handling of the crisis, these messages could provide valuable insights and help determine lessons for the future.

