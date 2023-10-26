Scottish Government Accused of Withholding WhatsApp Messages in UK Covid Inquiry

The Scottish government has come under fire for allegedly failing to provide WhatsApp messages to the UK Covid Inquiry. The counsel to the inquiry, Jamie Dawson KC, has also expressed surprise at the number of messages from politicians and officials that have been deleted. In response, First Minister Humza Yousaf has promised a thorough investigation and the handover of all pertinent information.

During a session of the inquiry in London, Mr. Dawson revealed that witness statements suggested informal communication channels such as WhatsApp, texts, Microsoft Teams, and Signal were used to discuss Scotland’s Covid response. It has been discovered that there were at least 137 message groups in use. The inquiry has requested messages from 70 individuals, as well as information on the groups they were part of and whether these groups still exist. The reason for the deletion of certain messages is also being investigated.

Mr. Dawson noted that, surprisingly, very few messages appeared to have been retained despite the availability of such messages in large volumes within the UK government. Thus far, only one individual has voluntarily provided access to their messages, and even those were limited. The inquiry is currently considering its next steps in light of the lack of information.

The UK Covid Inquiry is examining the UK’s response and the impact of the pandemic, with a separate Scottish inquiry dedicated to scrutinizing decisions made the Scottish government.

