Scottish Footballer Calls Out Club for Misspelling His Name on Social Media

Scottish footballer Kerr Waddell has taken to social media to express his dissatisfaction with his club, Montrose, after they misspelled his name in a recent post. Despite having joined the team over four years ago, the club made the error when announcing Waddell’s substitution during a recent match.

Waddell, 25, had previously played for Dundee before joining Montrose in the summer of 2019. During his time at Dundee, he had been loaned out to Clyde and Morton due to limited game time. However, he found a permanent home at Montrose and signed a two-year contract shortly after leaving Dundee. Since then, he has become a key player in manager Stewart Pirie’s lineup.

Unfortunately, Waddell had been sidelined for around 10 weeks due to a knee injury he sustained during the pre-season. His return to the team in a recent match against Stirling Albion was met with applause from the home crowd. However, the club’s social media team misspelled his name when announcing his substitution, prompting a response from the player himself after the game.

In a light-hearted manner, Waddell jokingly thanked the club for their “good spelling of the name” after being with them for four years. Fans echoed his sentiments and supported him for calling out the club’s mistake.

It is essential for clubs to pay attention to details, such as players’ names, especially when communicating with fans through social media. Mistakes like these can give an impression of carelessness or lack of attention to detail.

Source: The Sun Glasgow