Scott Schenkel Joins Pinterest’s Board of Directors

Pinterest, Inc. has announced the addition of Scott Schenkel to their Board of Directors, marking an exciting development for the company. Schenkel, a highly experienced professional in finance and leadership, previously held esteemed positions at eBay and General Electric.

During his 13-year tenure at eBay, Schenkel served as Chief Financial Officer and later as Interim Chief Executive Officer. His exceptional leadership skills were evident as he successfully guided the company through a transitional period. Prior to eBay, Schenkel held various prominent finance roles, including the position of Chief Financial Officer.

Schenkel’s expertise goes beyond eBay and General Electric. He currently serves on the Board of Directors at NetApp, where he held the position of Audit Committee Chairman from 2019 to 2022. In late 2022, he took on the role of Talent and Compensation Committee Chair, highlighting his versatility in adapting to different responsibilities.

Additionally, Schenkel is a member of the Board of Directors at Forter, a Trust Platform for digital commerce. Forter’s cutting-edge technology enables accurate and real-time decision-making in the evolving digital landscape.

Schenkel’s educational background includes a B.S. in Finance from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University’s Pamplin College of Business. This foundation has undoubtedly contributed to his success in the finance industry and his ability to make astute decisions in leadership positions.

Pinterest, Inc. is excited to welcome Scott Schenkel to their Board of Directors, confident that his extensive experience and expertise will greatly benefit the company as they navigate the dynamic world of digital commerce.

