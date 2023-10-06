Remembering Scott “Putz” Wick: A Tribute to a Beloved Packer and Racing Fan

Scott “Putz” Wick, a devoted fan of the Green Bay Packers and Dale Earnhardt, sadly passed away on October 1, 2023, at the age of 60. Born on August 22, 1963, to Ronald and MaryAnn Wick, Putz’s love for sports and spending quality time with loved ones defined his life.

Putz was known for his unwavering loyalty to his favorite football team, the Green Bay Packers, and his admiration for the legendary Dale Earnhardt in the world of racing. He cherished spending time camping, deer hunting, and engaging in the thrill of gambling. However, nothing brought him greater joy than being surrounded family and friends.

Tragically, Putz had to face the loss of his mother, MaryAnn Sajec Wick Burns, and his father, Ronald Wick, as well as his father-in-law, Jerry Plummer Sr., who preceded him in death. He is survived his loving wife, Penny, and their daughter, Danielle, both residing in Superior. Additionally, he leaves behind his brother, Brian, along with several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins who will dearly miss him.

In accordance with his wishes, Putz opted not to have a formal funeral service. Instead, his life will be celebrated with a special gathering on Saturday, October 14, 2023, from 2:00-5:00 PM at the Village Hall in Oliver, located at 2125 E State St, Superior WI. Following the Village Hall tribute, attendees will continue the celebration at Bird’s Bar, honoring Putz’s desire for a joyful remembrance.

Scott “Putz” Wick’s was a beloved individual who brought smiles and laughter to those around him. His passion for sports and love for his family and friends will forever be cherished in the hearts of all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

