Scott Pilgrim vs. The World Returns to Netflix Alongside New Anime Adaptation

Fans of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World can rejoice as the beloved live-action film is making its way back to Netflix. Directed Edgar Wright and based on Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novels, the 2010 film was temporarily removed from the streaming platform in April 2023. Now, both new and existing fans will have the chance to experience the original movie once again, as reported Collider.

But that’s not all! In addition to the return of the live-action Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, a brand-new anime adaptation titled Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is set to debut on Netflix on November 17. This animated series will introduce a fresh spin on the beloved franchise, taking the story into uncharted territory.

One exciting aspect of the anime version is that it features the original cast from the 2010 film, lending their voices to the animated characters. Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Brie Larson, and Chris Evans will all be reprising their roles, adding a touch of nostalgia to this new iteration.

While the live-action film closely followed the original comic book series, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, the anime series will deviate from the original storyline as it explores new creative avenues. In an interview, BenDavid Grabinski, one of the developers of the anime, expressed the importance of bringing something fresh to the table. “The idea of spending years on a project that is just beat for beat the same thing feels like a waste of time,” Grabinski said.

Joining the returning cast, the anime adaptation will introduce new talent, including Julian Cihi, Aubrey Plaza, Kieran Culkin, Anna Kendrick, Alison Pill, Johnny Simmons, and more.

With both the live-action and anime versions of Scott Pilgrim available on Netflix this November, fans will have the opportunity to delve into the world of Scott Pilgrim like never before. So why choose one when you can enjoy the best of both worlds? Get ready to embark on an epic adventure with both real-life and animated Scott Pilgrim.