Netflix Unveils Animated Adaptation of “Scott Pilgrim” Comic Series

Netflix has revealed a new animated adaptation of the popular “Scott Pilgrim” comic series Brian Lee O’Malley. The series, titled “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off,” faithfully captures the original aesthetic of the comics and brings back the majority of the cast from Edgar Wright’s 2010 film to voice their characters.

The series is animated Science Saru, a Japanese studio founded Masaaki Yuasa and Eunyoung Choi, known for their work on “Inu-Oh,” “Devilman Crybaby,” and “Japan Sinks.” The trailer showcases the unique visual style of the animation, faithfully bringing O’Malley’s comics to life with added visual twists.

Returning to reprise their roles are Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Satya Bhabha, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Alison Pill, Aubrey Plaza, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Johnny Simmons, Mark Webber, Mae Whitman, and Ellen Wong. While some may be more suited to voiceover work than others, the true highlight is the stunning visual presentation.

“Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” will begin streaming on Netflix on November 17th. Fans of the comics and the original film can look forward to experiencing the world of “Scott Pilgrim” in a whole new way through this animated adaptation.

Sources: [Source A], [Source B]

Sources:

– Source A: [Source Title A]

– Source B: [Source Title B]