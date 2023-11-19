Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: A Meta Anime Triumph

When something has achieved success in various mediums like Scott Pilgrim, it’s difficult to convince audiences that a reboot is necessary. However, showrunner Bryan Lee O’Malley, the creator of the original comic, had reservations when approached Netflix to create an anime spin-off. Initially rejecting the idea, O’Malley changed his mind when he had a unique concept that would turn the beloved story on its head. The result is Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, an eight-part anime series that takes the familiar tale and twists it into something refreshingly new.

The series begins in familiar territory, with Scott (voiced Michael Cera) living in Toronto, dating Knives Chau, and playing in a band. However, his life takes a turn when he dreams about a woman with two-colored hair and meets her at a party. The catch? He must defeat her seven evil exes to date her. But then, something unexpected happens, sending the story on a new multiversal journey.

The animation in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is executed the renowned Japanese studio Science Saru, known for their unique blend of hand-drawn and digital animation. This approach creates a vibrant and comic book-like aesthetic that immerses viewers in the world of Scott Pilgrim. The attention to detail is evident in the small touches, such as arcade game title screens and fourth wall-breaking moments.

The series also pays homage to different genres, incorporating films within films, classic anime sequences, and game-style face-offs. The animation style aligns with the self-referential script and story, filled with nods to the Scott Pilgrim universe, Edgar Wright’s filmography, and pop culture at large.

The returning cast brings a tongue-in-cheek energy to their beloved characters, with standout performances from Chris Evans as Lucas Lee and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers. Ramona’s story receives more depth and context through flashbacks, allowing her to stand as a fully developed character outside of Scott’s perspective.

Accompanied a stellar soundtrack, including notable needle drops, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is a thrilling and exhilarating ride. The only downside is its fast-paced narrative, which may require multiple rewatches to fully grasp. Nonetheless, the series is a bold reinvention of the beloved comic and film, pushing the story’s boundaries while staying true to its essence.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is now available to stream on Netflix.

