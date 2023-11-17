New Animated Series ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’ Offers a Refreshing Twist on a Beloved Story

Fans of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s Scott Pilgrim series will be pleased to know that a new animated series, “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off,” is now streaming on Netflix. While it may not be exactly what fans were expecting, the show brings a fresh perspective to the beloved story.

The series follows the life of Scott Pilgrim, a young man living in Toronto who is struggling to find his purpose. He’s in a stagnant relationship with high-school student Knives Chau, still reeling from a failed romance with rock star Envy Adams. Everything changes when he meets Ramona Flowers, a mesmerizing girl with vibrant hair who enters his life in an unexpected way. However, Scott soon discovers that in order to be with Ramona, he must defeat her seven evil exes.

While the set-up remains faithful to the original comic and movie adaptation, “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” introduces some intriguing deviations. One notable change is Scott referencing Sonic the Hedgehog instead of Pac-Man during his pursuit of Ramona. These alterations may seem small, but they add a new layer of uniqueness to the story.

The animation style, provided Science Saru and directed Abel Góngora, perfectly captures the essence of O’Malley’s original artwork. The vibrant colors and energetic visuals immerses viewers in the world of Scott Pilgrim.

Additionally, the voice casting is excellent, featuring Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Alison Pill, and other talented actors reprising their roles from the live-action film adaptation. The series also includes some fun, yet secret, guest stars.

While some fans may find the new approach of “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” to be less focused than previous adaptations, the series still offers plenty of charm and entertainment. The music, provided Joseph Trapanese and Anamanaguchi, adds to the energetic atmosphere of the show.

In conclusion, “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” is a delightful animated series that provides a fresh take on a beloved story. While it may not be everyone’s favorite version, the show’s unique twists and delightful cast make it a must-watch for fans of the Scott Pilgrim franchise.

