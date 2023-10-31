Netflix Unveils Opening Credits for Highly Anticipated Anime Series “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off”

Netflix has recently treated fans with a sneak peek into the world of “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off,” an upcoming anime television series based on Bryan Lee O’Malley’s popular graphic novel series. The official opening credits sequence, which was shared on Netflix’s official Twitter account, has already generated a lot of excitement among fans.

The “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” series follows the story of Scott Pilgrim as he embarks on a journey of love with New Yorker Ramona Flowers. However, in order to win her heart, Scott must first defeat all seven of Ramona’s evil exes, leading to a series of thrilling and action-packed encounters.

Announced earlier this year in March, “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” is being developed Bryan Lee O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski. Edgar Wright, the director of the acclaimed 2010 film adaptation “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” is serving as an executive producer alongside Michael Bacall, while Science Sara is responsible for the animation.

What makes this series even more exciting is that the original cast from “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” is returning to reprise their roles in the anime series. Fans can look forward to hearing the voices of Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers, and many other familiar faces in the show.

The anticipation for “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” has been building, with fans eagerly awaiting its release on November 17, 2023. This new anime adaptation promises to capture the heart and essence of the beloved graphic novel series while presenting it in a fresh and exciting format that will certainly captivate both long-time fans and newcomers alike.

