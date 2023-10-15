Netflix Releases Trailer for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Anime Series

Netflix has unveiled the full trailer for the highly anticipated anime series, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. The show is based on the popular graphic novels created Bryan Lee O’Malley and is set to premiere on November 17.

During a panel at New York Comic Con, Executive Producers and Co-Showrunners Bryan Lee O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski confirmed that Julian Cihi will be providing the voice for the Katayanagi Twins (Kyle and Ken) in the series.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off follows the story of Scott Pilgrim as he meets Ramona Flowers, the girl of his dreams. However, he soon discovers that in order to date her, he must first defeat her seven evil exes. This time around, things become even more complicated as Scott, Ramona, and their friends embark on a mysterious and action-packed journey in search of love.

The voice cast for the series includes Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers, and a talented ensemble of actors portraying the various characters in the story.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off was created for television Bryan Lee O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski, who also serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. Other executive producers include Edgar Wright, Marc Platt, Jared LeBoff, Adam Siegel, Michael Bacall, and Eunyoung Choi. The series is produced animation house Science SARU and UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, exclusively for Netflix.

Fans can catch a glimpse of the visually stunning animation in the still images from Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, which have been shared Netflix.

Overall, the release of the trailer has generated much excitement among fans of the graphic novels and anime enthusiasts alike. With its unique blend of romance, comedy, and thrilling action, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off promises to be a must-watch series on Netflix.

Sources:

– New York Comic Con panel

– Netflix official trailer release