A Creative Evolution: Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Reinvents the Animated Adaptation

The new animated series, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, based on Bryan Lee O’Malley’s beloved comic-book series, is not just a retread of the 2010 Edgar Wright film. Instead, it takes a fresh approach, offering a remix that stays true to the spirit of the original while presenting a unique evolution.

With O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski at the helm as creators, writers, and executive producers, and directed Abel Góngora, known for his work on Star Wars: Visions, the series brings back the original cast of the movie as voice actors. However, it’s Science SARU, the Tokyo animation studio founded Masaaki Yuasa and Eunyoung Choi, that caught O’Malley’s attention and drew him back to the series.

The appeal of the project, according to Grabinski, lies in making something new, avoiding a simple retelling of the same story. This fresh start allows the creators to give more depth to characters like Ramona, focusing on her journey and development, rather than treating her as a prize to be won. O’Malley also finds himself approaching the story with greater maturity, rethinking the portrayal of the Evil Exes and exploring different sides of their characters.

Collaborating with Science SARU allowed the creators to trust in their expertise and vision. The design team, led Shūhei Handa, received freedom to make adjustments while staying true to the essence of the characters. And fans have already noticed and appreciated the small details, such as Roxie’s mask and kimono and the lightning bolt motif in the hair of Scott and Ramona.

Just as the original comics paid homage to pop culture, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off continues this tradition with references to Neon Genesis Evangelion and its “Rebuild” film series. It’s a reflection of the creators’ intent to shake things up and offer a fresh take on the story while acknowledging the existence of previous adaptations.

Overall, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off brings new life to the beloved comic-book series, offering a nostalgic journey for fans and an exciting, reimagined experience for newcomers.

