Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: A New Anime Series with Epic Fight Sequences

The upcoming Netflix anime series, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, is generating a lot of buzz, especially after the recent comparison made to James Cameron’s blockbuster film, Avatar. Co-writer of the series, BenDavid Grabinski, revealed in an interview with Empire that there are fight sequences in episodes 2 and 3 that would cost more than Avatar if it were a live-action movie.

Grabinski highlighted the advantage of working on an animated series, stating that there are no limitations when it comes to the scale of the action scenes. In a live-action adaptation, the budget constraints and practical limitations would make it nearly impossible to achieve the same level of grandeur and spectacle.

“If you made a live-action movie of the show that we did, I think it would be the most expensive movie ever, and you’d be shooting for 10 years,” Grabinski explained. He compared the hypothetical live-action adaptation to the documentary film “Hearts of Darkness,” which chronicled the tumultuous production of Francis Ford Coppola’s Apocalypse Now.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is based on the popular graphic novels of the same name created Bryan Lee O’Malley. O’Malley, along with Grabinski, serves as a co-writer and producer of the series. The franchise was previously adapted Edgar Wright in the 2010 live-action film, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Despite being a box office flop, the film has gained a cult following over the years.

Fans of the original film will be delighted to hear that most of the original cast, including Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, and Aubrey Plaza, will be returning to lend their voices to their respective characters in the anime series.

Netflix is set to release Scott Pilgrim Takes Off on November 17, with eight episodes available for binge-watching. Fans can expect epic fight sequences, stunning visuals, and a fresh take on the beloved source material.

