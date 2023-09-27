Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: A New Anime Spinoff Premieres on Netflix

Scott Pilgrim fans rejoice! Netflix is set to release a new anime spinoff series, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, on November 17th. The series brings back the beloved characters from the cult classic film, including Scott Pilgrim (played Michael Cera) and Ramona Flowers (played Mary Elizabeth Winstead).

In a recently released clip, we get a glimpse of Scott’s encounter with Ramona’s friend, Julie (played Aubrey Plaza), who fills him in on Ramona’s backstory. After a difficult breakup, Ramona moved from New York City to Toronto and now works as a delivery person for Amazon Netflix. This clever nod to the show’s time period and the streaming platform handling its distribution adds an extra layer of authenticity to the story.

The spinoff is being produced in collaboration with anime house Science SARU, known for their unique and visually stunning animation style. Writer-director Edgar Wright, who directed the original Scott Pilgrim film, returns as executive producer, while Bryan Lee O’Malley, the creator of the Scott Pilgrim graphic novels, serves as showrunner.

In addition to the familiar faces of Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, many of the original cast members from the film will be reprising their roles. Satya Bhabha, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Alison Pill, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Ellen Wong, and Johnny Simmons are among the actors returning to bring the characters to life once again.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off builds on the enduring popularity of the original film, which celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2020. The film’s cast came together for a virtual table read of the script, and a reimagined version of the movie even returned to theaters in 2021. Now, fans can dive back into the world of Scott Pilgrim with this exciting new anime spinoff.

Get ready to immerse yourself in the thrilling adventures of Scott Pilgrim and his friends when Scott Pilgrim Takes Off premieres on Netflix this November.

