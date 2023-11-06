Scott Pilgrim vs. the World Cast Returns for Netflix Anime Series with Edgar Wright’s Inspiring Pitch

The highly anticipated Netflix anime adaptation of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World has managed to reunite all of the original star-studded cast, thanks to a captivating pitch email from director Edgar Wright. Although it may seem surprising, considering the busy schedules and newfound success of these A-list actors, Wright’s simple email subject line proved to be incredibly effective.

Wright’s subject line, “Scott Pilgrim… to be continued?”, successfully piqued the curiosity of the 2010 live-action film cast, as revealed Phillipe Thao during Netflix’s Tudum feature on Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. Within hours, the cast responded with unanimous enthusiasm, ensuring the return of beloved characters in this exciting new anime endeavor.

The Netflix series will see the return of Michael Cera, Chris Evans, Aubrey Plaza, Brie Larson, Anna Kendrick, Kieran Culkin, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, among other prominent names. They join forces with Jason Schwartzman, Ellen Wong, and Satya Bhabha, who are also set to reprise their roles. The series will be co-showrun Bryan Lee O’Malley, the mastermind behind the Scott Pilgrim graphic novels, and BenDavid Grabinski, who collaborated with O’Malley in penning the anime adaptation.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, directed Edgar Wright, achieved cult classic status after its original release in 2010. Although the film did not perform exceptionally well at the box office, grossing only $47 million against a reported budget of $60 million, it has since garnered a dedicated and passionate following. Fans have long awaited a sequel, but as the cast ventured into projects like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Succession, the possibility of a continuation seemed unlikely—until the inception of the idea for Netflix’s anime series.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, the long-awaited anime series, is set to premiere on November 17, much to the delight of fans who have been eagerly anticipating the return of Scott Pilgrim and his epic adventures. With the original cast intact and Edgar Wright’s creative vision at the helm, audiences are sure to be captivated this thrilling new chapter in the Scott Pilgrim universe.

