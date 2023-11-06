Scott Pilgrim vs. the World Cast Reunites for Netflix Anime Series: Edgar Wright’s Brilliant Pitch

Director Edgar Wright has successfully rallied the cast of the 2010 film “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” for an exciting reunion in Netflix’s upcoming anime adaptation. While the subject line of Wright’s email pitch may have been simple, its impact was undeniable: “Scott Pilgrim… to be continued?” This clever phrase perfectly captured Wright’s vision and enthusiasm, inspiring an equally enthusiastic response from the entire cast within hours.

It is truly remarkable that the creators were able to secure the return of such an A-list ensemble. Michael Cera, Chris Evans, Aubrey Plaza, Brie Larson, Anna Kendrick, Kieran Culkin, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead are just a few of the big names set to reprise their roles. Other beloved cast members, including Jason Schwartzman, Ellen Wong, and Satya Bhabha, are also onboard for this eagerly anticipated project.

The anime series, co-showrun Bryan Lee O’Malley, the graphic novels’ writer and creator, along with BenDavid Grabinski, promises to provide an exciting continuation of the beloved story. O’Malley and Grabinski have brought their creative talents together, co-writing the Netflix adaptation.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, directed Edgar Wright, has achieved cult classic status since its initial release. Although the film’s box office performance fell short of expectations, earning only $47 million against a $60 million budget, it has earned a loyal following over the years. Despite its popularity, a sequel to the live-action film was never realized, with the cast moving on to other high-profile projects like the MCU and the hit TV series Succession. However, the exciting concept for Netflix’s anime series has breathed new life into the franchise, thrilling fans old and new.

Don’t miss the highly anticipated release of “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” on Netflix, scheduled for November 17. Get ready to embark on a thrilling journey alongside your favorite characters once again.

