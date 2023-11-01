New Scott Pilgrim Anime Series to Captivate Fans on Netflix

Netflix is set to launch a highly anticipated anime series based on Bryan O’Malley’s popular graphic novel series, Scott Pilgrim. The show, titled “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off,” will take viewers on a thrilling new adventure following the titular bassist and slacker, Scott, as he navigates the challenges of romance and battles the seven evil exes of his love interest, Ramona Flowers.

While initial discussions with O’Malley left Netflix unsure about securing his involvement, a chance conversation with his longtime friend and co-showrunner, BenDavid Grabinski, changed everything. Grabinski unintentionally convinced O’Malley to reconsider, and ideas for the show began to flow during a casual dinner.

“Almost everything I mentioned over that dinner is in the show,” Grabinski reveals. The concepts and twists came together quickly and organically, transforming the random conversation into a blueprint for the series. O’Malley later approached Netflix with a clear vision for what he wanted the show to be and who he wanted to collaborate with, leading to the creation of this highly anticipated anime.

The animated series, featuring fresh tunes Anamanaguchi, promises to offer fans a new and immersive experience. While the focus of the show remains centered on Scott and Ramona’s relationship, viewers can expect exciting surprises and unexpected turns as their story unfolds.

The Netflix adaptation will reunite much of the star-studded cast from Edgar Wright’s 2010 feature film, “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” including Brie Larson, Chris Evans, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Michael Cera. Additionally, Anna Kendrick, Aubrey Plaza, Mark Webber, Satya Bhabha, Brandon Routh, Mae Whitman, Jason Schwartzman, Ellen Wong, Alison Pill, Johnny Simmons, and Kieran Culkin will reprise their roles in the new 2D animated series.

Fans can mark their calendars for the highly anticipated release of “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” on Netflix, scheduled for November 17. For the full interview with O’Malley and Grabinski, including exclusive insights into the new anime series, be sure to grab the latest issue of SFX Magazine, featuring Doctor Who on the cover, available at newsstands and online.

