Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: A Self-Contained Anime Adaptation

Netflix’s Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, the eight-episode anime series, captivated audiences with its unique spin on Bryan Lee O’Malley’s stylish graphic novels. While it received widespread critical acclaim, fans were divided over the deviation from the original story. The series revolves around Scott and Ramona, who face the challenge of Ramona’s seven evil exes as they fight for their love.

Although the show concluded with a potential cliffhanger, it seems that co-directors Bryan Lee O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski have no plans to continue this version of Scott and Ramona’s story. In an interview with Rolling Stone, O’Malley stated that they view the series as a self-contained adaptation rather than a springboard for a long-running Netflix show.

“The post-credit scene is a goof,” Grabinski clarified on X (formerly Twitter). “It makes us laugh. It’s fun to see those two characters like that and imagine what they’re up to. We have zero plans for any future seasons or spin-offs, but we never planned to make this show in the first place, so who knows what the future will bring?”

Although some may find it disappointing that there won’t be a continuation of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, it is worth considering the challenges associated with revisiting the story. Scott Pilgrim’s character arc, in particular, has been a subject of controversy, with discussions revolving around his relationship with a high schooler.

As fans, we should appreciate the creative decisions made the show’s creators. Both O’Malley and Grabinski poured their hearts into the series, incorporating as much of the source material as possible. While a second season may not be in the works, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off remains a compelling and self-contained adaptation that showcases the unique storytelling capabilities of anime.

