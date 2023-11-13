Twinkle the Viral Horse: From TikTok Sensation to Local Celebrity

Twinkle, a horse with a quirky personality and unique facial expressions, has become a viral sensation on TikTok, amassing over 100 million views and 500,000 followers. Owned Eirinn Reid since she was 15, Twinkle’s funny movements and faces have attracted celebrity fans, including YouTube group the Sidemen and singer Jason Derulo.

Eirinn first started sharing videos of Twinkle on social media after receiving positive reactions from her family and friends. Little did she know that Twinkle’s videos would spread like wildfire on TikTok, capturing the attention of millions worldwide. Despite a difficult start in life and trust issues, Twinkle’s true character has shone through, bringing laughter and joy to people’s lives through his crazy faces and dog-like behavior.

One particular video of Twinkle making his signature face has gained over 30 million views and garnered the attention of celebrities. The Sidemen and Jason Derulo have featured Twinkle in their videos, amplifying his reach and impact. Eirinn was initially overwhelmed the global response but embraced the opportunity to share Twinkle’s antics with a wider audience.

In the wake of Twinkle’s newfound stardom, Eirinn plans to continue sharing his quirky personality with the world. She intends to take Twinkle to local events and competitions, allowing families and fans to meet the local celebrity in person. Twinkle’s wit and character have captivated everyone who has encountered him, making him a beloved figure in the community.

