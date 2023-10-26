The Scottish Government Faces Pressure to Release WhatsApp Messages During Pandemic

The Scottish government has been instructed to disclose all of its WhatsApp messages from the coronavirus pandemic. This comes after the government failed to provide the messages to the UK Covid inquiry. Requests for these messages have been made since 2022, but none have been released. There are suspicions that the messages may have been deleted, potentially violating the rules on retaining government records.

The Scottish counsel to the inquiry, Jamie Dawson KC, raised concerns about the missing messages and sparked a heated debate among politicians. Scottish Conservative party leader, Douglas Ross, challenged the first minister, Humza Yousaf, to explain why the government had failed to release the messages. Ross suggested that deliberate withholding of the messages would be a breach of the law and a display of secrecy.

Yousaf, however, denied any attempt to withhold information and stated that he had appointed Ruth Charteris KC, the Scottish government’s solicitor general, to investigate the matter. Yousaf assured the public that any relevant information would be shared with the inquiry.

The issue of withheld information recalls the Scottish government’s dispute with a special committee investigating alleged sexual misconduct former first minister Alex Salmond. The committee and government clashed over the release of government papers, leading to a legal battle over the disclosure of legal advice.

Jamie Dawson highlighted that approximately 137 messaging groups were used during the pandemic, and around 70 witnesses from Scotland now face scrutiny. The inquiry has struggled to understand the government’s policies and practices due to incomplete or vague responses to their requests for information regarding the use of messaging apps.

The Scottish government recently stated that a formal order under the Inquiries Act 2005 was necessary before releasing the requested information due to data privacy concerns. The inquiry expects the government to provide full disclosure of the messages, and further information will be sought if this is not the case.

Dawson also expressed surprise that the Scottish government had apparently destroyed a significant amount of messages, contrasting with the UK government’s retention of WhatsApp messages.

The disclosure of these missing WhatsApp messages is crucial, not only for the UK Covid inquiry but also for the public’s right to know how decisions were made during the pandemic. The pressure is mounting on the Scottish government to comply and be transparent with the released information to uphold accountability and trust.

