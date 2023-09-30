Sikh Activists Block Indian High Commissioner’s Entry to Gurdwara in Scotland

In a recent incident, a group of Sikh activists successfully prevented Indian high commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, from entering a gurdwara in Scotland. The activists, who are pro-Khalistan Sikh supporters, discovered that Doraiswami had a scheduled meeting with the gurdwara committee of the Glasgow Gurdwara on Albert Drive.

The incident was captured on video and shared on Instagram Sikh Youth UK, a prominent Sikh organization. The video shows the activists peacefully blocking the entrance to the gurdwara and chanting slogans in support of Khalistan, a separate Sikh homeland.

This incident highlights the ongoing tensions and divisions within the Sikh community, particularly regarding the issue of Khalistan. While the majority of Sikhs in India and around the world do not support the demand for a separate Sikh state, a vocal minority continues to advocate for its establishment.

The term “pro-Khalistan” refers to individuals or groups who actively promote the idea of an independent Sikh state, separate from India. The demand for Khalistan originated in the 1980s amidst rising Sikh separatist movements and has remained a contentious issue ever since.

It is important to note that Sikhism is a religion founded in the 15th century in the Punjab region of South Asia. Sikhs believe in equality, justice, and service to humanity. While Sikh activism is often associated with political movements, it is essential to differentiate between the diverse perspectives within the Sikh community.

The incident involving the Indian high commissioner’s blocked entry to the gurdwara reflects the complex dynamics between the Sikh diaspora and the Indian government. As tensions continue, it is crucial to foster dialogue and understanding to bridge the gaps and work towards peaceful resolutions.

Sources:

– Times of India (TOI.in)

– Sikh Youth UK Instagram account