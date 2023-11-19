Martin Scorsese’s Surprising Journey to TikTok Stardom

From directing cinematic masterpieces to becoming a viral sensation on TikTok, Martin Scorsese’s career has taken an unexpected turn. However, Scorsese himself admits that he was unwittingly lured into the world of short-form content none other than his daughter, Francesca.

While Scorsese eagerly awaits his 10th Best Director nomination for his upcoming film “Killers of the Flower Moon,” it’s his TikTok videos that have garnered significant attention online. Despite his success, Scorsese reveals, “I was tricked into that… I didn’t know those things go viral. They say ‘viral.’ I didn’t know.” It seems that even a seasoned director can be caught off guard the power of the internet.

One of Scorsese’s recent TikTok videos shows him playfully selecting the best movie from a bracket shaking his head from side to side. Ultimately, he declares “2001: A Space Odyssey” as the victor, leaving “Twilight” in the dust. It’s evident that Scorsese’s daughter has a knack for capturing her father’s humorous side and sharing it with the world.

Despite his newfound popularity, Scorsese remains a bit oblivious to the inner workings of TikTok and the internet in general. In fact, he admits that some videos are posted without his consent. “I honestly did not know she was going to post it… They use the words ‘post it,’ right?” he muses. Regardless, Scorsese acknowledges his daughter’s talent, stating, “My daughter has a good eye.”

In addition to ranking movies and decoding Gen Z slang, Scorsese has also been featured in other TikTok escapades Francesca, including one where he directs his Schnauzer. These light-hearted moments reveal a playful side of the renowned director that fans rarely get to see.

So, what are your thoughts on Martin Scorsese’s unexpected TikTok fame? And which trend would you like to see the 81-year-old join next?