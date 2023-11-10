Newly Released Nintendo Switch OLED Model with Exciting Black Friday Deals

If you’re a Nintendo fan, you’re in for a treat! The newly released Nintendo Switch OLED Model is now available, and it’s offering an enhanced gaming experience like never before. With its vivid 7″ OLED screen, updated and enhanced speakers, and a refreshed dock, this console takes your gaming adventures to new heights.

While the OLED model offers an incredible display and improved audio, what makes it even more enticing is the exciting Black Friday deals. Nintendo has lined up some impressive discounts and new holiday hardware to make your gaming experience even more enjoyable. From special bundles to price drops, there’s something for everyone.

One of the standout deals is the Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con Bundle, which is now available for purchase on Amazon. This bundle includes the popular game and a set of vibrant Joy-Con controllers to match. It’s the perfect addition to your gaming collection, and with the Black Friday discount, it’s hard to resist.

In addition to the bundle deals, Nintendo is also offering the OLED model Switch console at a fantastic price. While other retailers usually sell it for $350, Dell is offering it for $349.99 shipped, along with a $75 Dell gift card. This means you’re getting not only the OLED console but also an effective price tag of $275 when you factor in the value of the gift card.

With the Black Friday season upon us, it’s worth keeping an eye out for any additional discounts that may arise. Nintendo has already mentioned the Super Smash Bros. bundle as part of its official Black Friday deals, which includes the game and three months of Switch Online. But who knows what other surprises await avid Nintendo fans?

As you gear up for some epic gaming sessions, make sure to take advantage of these exciting Black Friday deals to enhance your Nintendo Switch experience. Whether you’re playing locally with friends or battling it out online, the OLED model offers the best display and audio to immerse you in the gaming world like never before.

FAQ:

Q: What is the standout deal for the Nintendo Switch OLED Model?

A: The Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con Bundle is the standout deal for the Nintendo Switch OLED Model.

Q: How much is the OLED model Switch console being sold for?

A: The OLED model Switch console is being sold for $349.99 shipped with a $75 Dell gift card.

Q: Are there any other Black Friday deals mentioned Nintendo?

A: Yes, Nintendo has mentioned the Super Smash Bros. bundle, which includes the game and three months of Switch Online.