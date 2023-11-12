New Nintendo Switch OLED Deals for Black Friday: Get the Best Console Experience Now

As Black Friday approaches, gamers everywhere are eagerly awaiting the best deals on their favorite consoles. One highly anticipated offer is the Nintendo Switch OLED. While there have been some cash discounts on the OLED model, Dell is now offering an enticing deal that is definitely worth a look.

For just $349.99, Dell is selling the black and white model of the OLED Switch console, and it comes with a $75 Dell gift card. This is a remarkable offer considering that the OLED model is regularly priced at $350 on Amazon and other retailers. With the added value of the gift card, you’re effectively getting it for only $275.

Nintendo fans will already be aware that the OLED model offers the most immersive gaming experience yet. The console features a stunning 7-inch OLED screen, upgraded speakers, and an improved dock. Whether you’re exploring the Mushroom Kingdom or venturing through Hyrule, the OLED model brings these beloved worlds to life like never before.

While Nintendo has already announced its official Black Friday deals, the standalone OLED console was not included. The company’s promotion primarily focused on the Super Smash Bros. bundle, which includes the game and three months of Switch Online for $350. However, savvy shoppers will find the Dell offer to be the best straight cash discount available currently.

If you’re still on the fence about whether to upgrade to the OLED model or stick with the original Switch, the enhanced audio and wide adjustable stand are great additional features to consider. Furthermore, the OLED screen provides a vivid display that truly immerses players in their favorite games.

With Black Friday just around the corner, now is the perfect time to take advantage of these exciting console deals. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to experience gaming at its finest with the Nintendo Switch OLED.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the Nintendo Switch OLED?

The Nintendo Switch OLED is an upgraded version of the original Nintendo Switch console. It features a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, enhanced audio, and an improved adjustable stand.

2. How much does the Nintendo Switch OLED cost?

The regular price of the Nintendo Switch OLED is $350. However, Dell is currently offering it for $349.99 with a $75 Dell gift card, effectively bringing the price down to $275.

3. What are the key features of the Nintendo Switch OLED?

The key features of the Nintendo Switch OLED include a vivid 7-inch OLED screen, local co-op, online, and local wireless multiplayer capabilities, 64 GB internal storage, enhanced audio in handheld and tabletop modes, and a wide adjustable stand.