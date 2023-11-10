New Projectors from NOMVDIC Offer Cutting-Edge Home Entertainment Experiences

WEST COVINA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — NOMVDIC has unveiled a range of projectors catered to various use cases, including portable, gaming, and home theater. With Black Friday approaching, NOMVDIC is ensuring that customers get the ultimate bang for their buck from 11/20 to 11/27.

The P2000 UST-RGB 4K UST Triple Laser TV Projector is the pinnacle of home theater projection. Boasting unrivaled 4K resolution, support for HDR & HLG, and complete BT. 2020 color gamut coverage, the P2000 sets the bar high for visual performance. Additionally, its audio performance features dual Harman/Kardon speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS decoding. Make the most of the Black Friday discount and get the P2000 for just $2,299 (23% off) between 11/20 and 11/27.

For those seeking a more compact option, the P1000 4K UHD Home Projector is a versatile choice. Designed not only for movie enthusiasts but also for gamers, the P1000 offers a lightning-fast 4.2 ms low input lag under 1080p, 240hz. With its 4K UHD high resolution and expansive 150″ screen, the P1000 elevates the gaming experience to new heights. Its auto keystone and auto focus features ensure seamless setup. Grab the P1000 this Black Friday for just $1,299 (24% off) during the sale period.

The L500 Portable RGB Triple Laser Projector may be smaller in size, but it packs a punch in terms of power. Powered RGB triple laser technology, the L500 delivers a 100% BT. 2020 wide color gamut, producing the most accurate colors perceptible to the human eye. Originally launched on Kickstarter, the L500 achieved remarkable success surpassing its funding goal 640%. Take advantage of the Black Friday discount and get the L500 for just $699, a whopping 30% off.

Looking for something ultra-portable? The R150 Smart Portable LED Projector is your go-to option. With its small water bottle-size and built-in battery lasting up to 4 hours, the R150 is perfect for social gatherings. What’s more, its rotating lens allows for projection at any angle. During the Black Friday sale, the R150 is available for an incredible $209, a 48% discount off its regular price.

For a touch of aesthetics and versatility, the X300 Smart Portable Speaker & Projector is the perfect companion. Its retro speaker-like appearance hides a Full HD projector and custom Harman Kardon speakers, combining the best of both worlds. With its built-in battery, the X300 is perfect for outdoor entertainment. During the Black Friday sale, the X300 is available at a massive 50% discount for just $399.

NOMVDIC projectors are designed to make entertainment a seamless part of your life, regardless of time and space. Don’t miss out on NOMVDIC’s Black Friday deals (11/20 – 11/27) and experience how NOMVDIC projectors can revolutionize your home entertainment setup.

FAQs:

1. Can I connect NOMVDIC projectors to gaming consoles?

Yes, NOMVDIC projectors, such as the P1000 and P2000, are suitable for gaming and offer low input lag to enhance your gaming experience.

2. Can I use the R150 projector without plugging it into a power source?

Yes, the R150 has a built-in battery that lasts up to 4 hours, allowing you to use it without needing a power source.

3. Do NOMVDIC projectors come with built-in speakers?

Yes, NOMVDIC projectors feature high-quality built-in speakers. The P2000 and X300 models incorporate dual Harman/Kardon speakers, while others offer custom audio options.

4. Are NOMVDIC projectors compatible with different input sources?

Yes, NOMVDIC projectors typically have multiple input options, such as HDMI and USB, allowing you to connect them to various devices like laptops, gaming consoles, and streaming devices.

5. Where can I find more information about NOMVDIC and their projectors?

For more information about NOMVDIC and their innovative lineup of projectors, please visit their official website: [nomvdic.io](https://nomvdic.io/)