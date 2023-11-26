New Jungle Stadium to Host Exciting WBBL Finals

Perth Scorchers have secured their place in the Weber WBBL|09 Challenger final after finishing second in the regular season. They will now have the opportunity to play at the brand-new Jungle Stadium for the much-anticipated finals.

The Jungle Stadium, known for its state-of-the-art facilities and electrifying atmosphere, will host both the Eliminator and Challenger finals. On Tuesday, the Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder will battle it out in the Eliminator for a chance to compete against the Scorchers in the Challenger on Wednesday.

The winner of the Challenger will then face the Adelaide Strikers in the final, scheduled to take place at the iconic Adelaide Oval on Saturday. The Scorchers are eager to make the most of their home advantage and are aiming to go all the way to claim the championship.

Tickets for the finals will be available for purchase starting Monday. Scorchers Members will have exclusive access to a two-hour pre-sale before tickets become available to the general public. General admission and reserved seating tickets are priced at $15 for adults, $10 for concession pass holders, $5 for children under 15, and $35 for a family pass of two adults and two children under 15.

To ensure everyone can have the best viewing experience, seating options will be available in various areas of the Jungle Stadium. WACA Members will have the privilege of being seated in the prestigious Lillee Marsh Stand, while Scorchers Members and the general public can choose between the South West Pavilion, Players Pavilion, Langers Lounge, and the West and East grass banks.

Perth Scorchers General Manager, Justin Michael, expressed his excitement for the upcoming finals at the Jungle Stadium. He stated, “We have put ourselves in a great position to host two home finals in Perth. We encourage all Scorchers fans and Members to come to the Jungle Stadium and show their support for the team.”

As the finals approach, fans can expect thrilling cricket action from some of the best players in the league. The atmosphere at the Jungle Stadium is bound to be electric, making it an experience fans will not want to miss.

