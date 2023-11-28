Fresh Start for Perth Scorchers in Weber Women’s Big Bash League Challenger Final

Perth Scorchers have announced their unchanged 13-player squad for the highly anticipated Weber Women’s Big Bash League Challenger Final, taking place tomorrow night at the WACA Ground. The team is riding high on the exceptional performance of Beth Mooney, who has been in sensational form throughout WBBL|09.

Mooney, the leading run-scorer of the regular season, has accumulated an impressive 539 runs at an average of 53.90 with five half-centuries and a century in just 14 innings. Her remarkable batting display not only earned her the BKT Golden Cap Award but also secured her a well-deserved spot in the WBBL Team of the Tournament for the fourth consecutive season.

Unfortunately, English batter Amy Jones is still ruled out due to a calf injury sustained during a match against the Melbourne Stars last week. However, the team is confident in the abilities of their remaining players as they face this crucial match.

This Challenger Final will also mark the farewell appearance of Nat Sciver-Brunt in WBBL|09. The English star will soon join her national teammates for an upcoming series against India. Sciver-Brunt’s contribution to the Scorchers has been invaluable, and she will be missed the team and the fans alike.

The Scorchers have secured the second spot on the WBBL|09 ladder after an impressive performance, winning eight out of their 14 regular season matches. As a result, they have earned the right to host the Challenger Final. Their opponents will be either the Brisbane Heat or the Sydney Thunder, both formidable teams vying for a spot in the WBBL Final against the Adelaide Strikers at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

Whether you are a die-hard Scorchers fan or simply a lover of the game, Perth Scorchers Memberships and tickets for all matches are now available.

