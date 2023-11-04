Is Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” a Copyright Infringement?

In 1989, Vince Vance released a heartfelt Christmas hit with the same title as Mariah Carey’s iconic song, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” Now, Vance is suing Carey for copyright infringement, claiming that her chart-topping hit shares the exact same title as his.

Upon comparing the two songs, it becomes evident that Vance’s version is a melodic ballad, while Carey’s rendition is an upbeat and danceable track. The melodies and lyrics of the songs are entirely distinct from one another.

Last year, Vance filed a lawsuit against Carey in New Orleans, but the case was dropped. Undeterred, Vance has now taken the lawsuit to Los Angeles in the hopes of finding more support for his claim.

While the publicity surrounding Vance’s legal action has garnered significant attention, the question remains: does he have a strong case?

Notably, there have been instances where different songs shared the same title without any legal ramifications. Examples include “Jump” The Pointer Sisters and Van Halen, “Best of My Love” The Eagles and The Emotions, and “Shout” The Isley Brothers and Tears For Fears. As long as the melodies and lyrics of the songs are distinct, sharing a title has not been seen as an issue.

Despite my personal respect for Vance’s talent, I must say that I believe his lawsuit is unfounded. The potential harm to his image outweighs any potential gains from the lawsuit. However, it is undeniable that the publicity generated has given Vince Vance newfound exposure, introducing many Americans to his rendition of “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

