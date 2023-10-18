Where to Watch Scoop Season 1 Online: A Guide to Streaming

If you’re looking for a way to watch Scoop Season 1 online, we have all the information you need. The show is based on Jigna Vora’s autobiography, “Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison,” and revolves around the true case of Vora, a journalist charged with the murder of fellow reporter Jyotirmoy Dey in June 2011.

Scoop Season 1 can be streamed via Netflix, directed Hansal Mehta. The main cast includes Karishma Tanna as Jagruti Pathak, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as Imran Siddiqui, Prosenjit Chatterjee as Jaideb Sen, Harman Baweja as JCP Harshavardhan Shroff, Tannishtha Chatterjee as Leena Pradhan, Inayat Sood as Deepa Chandra, and Deven Bhojani as Mama, among others.

To watch Scoop Season 1 on Netflix, follow these steps:

Visit netflix.com/signup Choose a payment plan: $6.99 per month (standard with Ads)

$15.49 per month (Standard)

$19.99 per month (Premium) Enter your email address and password to create an account Enter your chosen payment method

Netflix offers a variety of subscription plans. The cheapest option, the Netflix Standard with Ads Plan at $6.99 per month, provides access to most movies and TV shows but includes ads. The Standard Plan at $15.49 per month is ad-free, allows downloading on two devices, and offers the option to add an extra member. The Premium Plan, priced at $19.99 per month, provides the same benefits but for four devices, supports Ultra HD content, and allows downloading on up to six devices.

The synopsis for Scoop Season 1 is as follows: “The shocking murder of a journalist thrusts a leading crime reporter into a nexus of police, media, and the Mumbai underworld as she fights for justice.”

Note that streaming service availability is subject to change, and the information provided was valid at the time of writing.

Sources:

– Jigna Vora’s autobiography “Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison”

– Netflix.com (for subscription plans and information)