New Insights into Whale Vocalizations: More Complex Communication Than Expected

A recent study has unveiled previously unknown elements of whale vocalizations that bear resemblances to human speech. While scientists are already familiar with certain aspects of whale communication, such as clicks and codas, this new research led Gašper Beguš from the University of California, Berkeley has shed light on the acoustic properties of these vocalizations.

By analyzing a dataset of 3948 sperm whale codas recorded between 2014 and 2018, the researchers discovered two unique “coda vowels,” namely the a-vowel and i-vowel. These coda vowels are actively exchanged in conversations between whales, resembling the way human vowels and diphthongs transition from one sound to another.

The study drew inspiration from artificial intelligence (AI), as Beguš had previously developed a deep learning model called fiwGAN that imitated sperm whale codas. The AI predicted not only the already known meaningful elements of whale vocalizations, such as clicks, but also identified various acoustic properties.

Visualizations of the dataset confirmed the AI’s predictions, as the whales consistently exchanged codas with one or two formants, frequency peaks in the sound wave, below the 10kHz range. These codas were classified as “vowels,” with single-formant codas being a-vowels and two-formant codas being i-vowels. The researchers also noticed frequency “trajectories” in the codas, similar to diphthongs in human language.

Based on these findings, the researchers propose that whales have control over the frequency of their vocalizations, with clicks acting as pulses and the whales’ nasal complex, including the spermaceti organ, functioning as a filter that modulates resonant frequencies.

The implications of this research are significant. If the findings are accurate, it suggests that sperm whale communication is more intricate and informative than previously believed. Similar to how variations in vocal tone can change the meaning of syllables in Mandarin, the study suggests that whales have the ability to convey multiple layers of information through their vocalizations.

Further exploration of whale communication could unlock a deeper understanding of these majestic creatures and their complex social interactions.