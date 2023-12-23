Newly Discovered Sea Monster Skull Found off England’s Coast

Summary: Paleontologists have unearthed the intact skull of a massive sea creature that inhabited the waters off England’s coast millions of years ago. The pliosaur fossil, compared to a “underwater T. rex,” is one of the most complete skulls ever found. The discovery will be featured in a BBC One special hosted David Attenborough.

Scientists have made a fascinating discovery off the coast of England, unearthing the largely intact skull of a massive and deadly sea creature that existed millions of years ago. This terrifying pliosaur would have been a sight to behold, with a skull measuring approximately six feet long. Its sheer size indicates just how colossal this creature truly was.

Though the pliosaur coexisted with dinosaurs, it is more closely related to lizards or snakes. Experts have compared its powerful jaws and 130 teeth to that of an underwater T. rex. This fearsome predator likely used its third eye, or parietal eye, as well as scent glands on its snout to locate its prey. Once it found a suitable target, such as other reptiles or fellow pliosaurs, its bite would have been far stronger than that of a crocodile.

The recently discovered fossil is hailed as one of the most complete pliosaur skulls ever found. Paleontologist Steve Etches, fascinated the uniqueness of the fossil, called it “one of the best fossils I’ve ever worked on” due to its remarkable state of preservation. After months of careful excavation and cleaning, Etches plans to display the skull in his museum, the Etches Collection, next year.

However, Etches believes that there is more to uncover from the cliffs where the fossil was found. The rapidly eroding cliffs may still hold additional parts of the pliosaur or other fascinating prehistoric artifacts. As researchers continue their exploration, they hope to shed further light on the mysteries of this ancient underwater predator.