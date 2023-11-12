New Advances in Coral Cryopreservation Give Hope for Reef Restoration

Arah Narida, a graduate student at National Sun Yat-sen University in Taiwan, has achieved a groundbreaking feat in coral cryopreservation. Using innovative techniques, Narida successfully grew adult corals from previously frozen larvae, a milestone in the field of coral preservation. The process of cryopreservation involves freezing corals at extremely low temperatures for long-term storage, with the aim of eventually planting them on reefs affected bleaching and acidification.

Coral cryopreservation has faced significant challenges due to the damage caused freezing and thawing on fragile coral cells. As the temperature drops, the water inside the cells turns into ice, dehydrating and deflating them. Reheating is equally delicate, as slow warming can cause refreezing and tearing of the cells’ outer membranes, resulting in cell damage.

Narida and her team overcame these obstacles through extensive experimentation and innovation. To prevent ice damage, they used antifreeze to wash the coral larvae, which seeped into the cells and pushed out the water. Additionally, Narida included gold nanoparticles in the antifreeze solution to facilitate even warming during the thawing process. The researchers also combined multiple antifreeze chemicals to reduce toxicity.

The results were remarkable. Approximately 11 percent of the thawed coral larvae survived, settled, and developed into adults. This success rate is significant considering that in the wild, only about 5 percent of corals reach maturity. Narida’s oldest thawed coral has been thriving for nearly nine months and continues to grow.

While this achievement is undoubtedly a step forward, there are still challenges to overcome. The surviving larvae require meticulous care and monitoring in the laboratory, similar to post-surgery ICU patients. The goal now is to further improve the survival rate of cryopreserved corals to enable large-scale reef restoration.

The breakthrough Narida and her colleagues gives hope that coral cryopreservation can play a vital role in protecting and restoring coral reefs worldwide. With ongoing advancements in the field, scientists are optimistic about the potential for using cryopreserved coral larvae to combat the threats of bleaching and acidification, and preserve the invaluable biodiversity found within coral ecosystems.

