New Discovery Suggests Ancient Cosmic Collision Formed Earth’s Mysterious Mantle Blobs

In a groundbreaking study published recently in Nature, scientists have revealed new evidence that supports the theory of a colossal cosmic collision early in Earth’s history, which may have led to the formation of the moon. Since the 1970s, researchers have been aware of two unusually dense masses, or “blobs,” located deep within the Earth’s mantle—one beneath Africa and the other below the South Pacific Ocean.

Using computer simulations, the team of researchers proposed that these blobs, composed of iron-rich material, could be remnants of a Mars-sized object known as Theia, which collided with Earth more than 4.46 billion years ago. According to their theory, Theia’s impact caused a portion of its material to be absorbed into the Earth, forming the dense masses, while the remaining fragments coalesced to form our moon.

Qian Yuan, a geophysicist from Caltech and the lead author of the study, explained that the blobs are an astonishing 2 percent of Earth’s mass, making them truly massive. Located approximately 2,900 kilometers below the Earth’s surface, each blob is twice the size of the moon. This seismic discovery provides compelling evidence of the ancient crash that potentially shaped our planet and formed the moon we see today.

The research team emphasized the potential significance of this finding, as it offers the opportunity to uncover relics from Theia deep within the Earth’s mantle. Hongping Deng, a study co-writer from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, likened the discovery to unearthing remnants of another planet, shedding light on the mysteries of Earth’s evolution.

Furthermore, understanding the consequences of this monumental collision may enable scientists to unravel why Earth stands as the sole confirmed habitable planet in our solar system. By studying the aftermath of this cosmic event, researchers aspire to gain insights into why our planet differs from others in its ability to support life.

As the scientific community continues to explore Earth’s geological history, the discovery of these mysterious mantle blobs brings us one step closer to comprehending our planet’s extraordinary beginnings and its unique place in the universe.

