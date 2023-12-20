Water Found in Quasar 30 Billion Trillion Miles Away

Scientists at Caltech have made an astonishing discovery – the largest reservoir of water ever detected in the universe, located in a quasar 30 billion trillion miles away. This finding, made two separate teams of astronomers, has stunned the scientific community.

The quasar, known for being one of the brightest and most violent objects in the cosmos, holds a mass of water vapor that is at least 140 trillion times greater than all of the water found in Earth’s oceans combined. Its light has taken a staggering 12 billion years to reach our planet, revealing a snapshot of the universe when it was only 1.6 billion years old.

The unique environment surrounding this quasar has enabled the production of this unprecedented amount of water. According to Matt Bradford, a scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), this discovery further solidifies the notion that water is widespread throughout the universe, even in its earliest stages of development.

The presence of water vapor in the quasar suggests that the gas surrounding the massive black hole is exceptionally warm and dense. This observation has shed light on the nature of the quasar itself. While the discovery of water in the early universe was anticipated, its detection in such vast quantities is truly remarkable.

This groundbreaking find emphasizes the significance of observing at millimeter and submillimeter wavelengths. To fully explore this promising field of research, the scientists are now in the process of designing CCAT, a 25-meter telescope planned to be constructed in the Atacama Desert in Chile. This advanced telescope will enable astronomers to delve even deeper into the study of the universe’s earliest galaxies.

The implications of this discovery are immense, propelling our understanding of the cosmos to new heights. As researchers continue to unravel the mysteries of the universe, the detection of water in a distant quasar serves as a testament to the vastness and wonder that exists beyond our planetary boundaries.