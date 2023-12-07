Scientists Uncover Massive Reserves of Lithium at Salton Sea

A groundbreaking study funded the Department of Energy has revealed that the Salton Sea in southern California is sitting on a colossal reserve of lithium, often referred to as “white gold.” Previous knowledge had confirmed the existence of a lithium reservoir beneath the lake, but the new research indicates that it could be even more substantial than anticipated.

Drilling has already confirmed the presence of four million tons of lithium, but scientists now estimate that the total amount could reach a staggering 18 million tons. As a result, the Salton Sea could potentially be the largest lithium mine worldwide, with a value of approximately $540 billion.

Lithium, often used in batteries for electric cars and energy storage systems, has become an increasingly sought-after resource as the demand for electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies continues to rise. This vast reserve of lithium at the Salton Sea could potentially power over 300 million electric cars or supply batteries for 382 million electric vehicles.

The discovery has significant implications for the United States’ lithium supply chain, potentially making the country self-sufficient in this critical natural resource and reducing its reliance on lithium imports from China. California Governor Gavin Newsom has previously likened the Salton Sea to the “Saudi Arabia of lithium mining,” reflecting the newfound importance of this resource.

With President Joe Biden’s ambitious goal of making 50 percent of US vehicles electric 2030, the massive lithium reserves at the Salton Sea could play a vital role in achieving this target. However, further research and exploration will be necessary to determine the feasibility of extracting and utilizing this vast lithium resource.

The Salton Sea’s transformation from a scenic lake to a potential global lithium powerhouse highlights the ever-evolving nature of the renewable energy industry and the critical role that minerals like lithium play in shaping the future of transportation and energy storage.